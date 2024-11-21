SportsBasketball

Cleveland's Darius Garland, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram miss game with injuries

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against the Cleveland...

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram were among 14 players ruled out with injuries for the teams’ game on Wednesday night.

Garland (left groin soreness) had started the first 16 contests for Cleveland, which has the best record in the NBA at 15-1. The Cavaliers’ franchise-record winning streak ended Tuesday in Boston 120-117, with Garland missing 18 of 21 field-goal attempts.

Cleveland also is without rotation players Caris LeVert (left knee inflammation), Isaac Okoro (left ankle strain), Sam Merrill (left ankle soreness), Dean Wade (left ankle sprain) and Max Strus (right ankle sprain).

“It tests our depth, but personally, I like games like this because it also tests your roster,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “With 17 games in 29 days and the league playing faster, I don’t know how these guys do it.”

Ingram (bilateral ankle sprain), who is averaging a team-high 23.2 points, also missed his first game of the season after logging 33 minutes Tuesday night in a 132-91 loss at Dallas.

New Orleans’ top six scorers were unavailable in Cleveland, including three other starters in Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) and Trey Murphy III (right hamstring).

“We believe Brandon will be fine, but given the circumstances and the minutes he played last night, this was a decision we came to,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “This is an opportunity for guys who usually wouldn’t be on the floor to get some time.”

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots as Dallas...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II (2) defends in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

