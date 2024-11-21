SportsBasketball

Ty Jerome scores career-high 29 points, Cavaliers rout injury-riddled Pelicans 128-100

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) takes the ball from...

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) takes the ball from New Orleans Pelicans guard Antonio Reeves (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Ty Jerome scored 27 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 128-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Jerome, starting in place of injured point guard Darius Garland, had 20 points in the second quarter and buried seven 3-pointers before halftime. Cleveland is off to the best start in franchise history at 16-1.

Georges Niang added 20 points and first-round pick Jaylon Tyson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in his first pro start for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Rookie forward Antonio Reeves, who averaged 2.9 points per game, scored 34 points, and Brandon Boston Jr. had 14 points for the injury-riddled Pelicans.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Elfrid Payton was signed earlier in the day and appeared in his first NBA game since May 15, 2022 with Phoenix. Coach Willie Green started the 30-year-old point guard, who posted 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.

Cavaliers: Cleveland bounced back from a 120-117 loss in Boston on Tuesday and led by as many as 34 points to remain unbeaten through nine home games. Donovan Mitchell only played 20 minutes and Evan Mobley logged just 18.

Key moment

Jerome drained three long 3-pointers in a 62-second span in the second quarter, turning Cleveland’s single-digit lead into a 67-51 advantage. The combined distance of the 3s was 101 feet.

New Orleans Pelicans Elfrid Payton (22) blocks a shot by...

New Orleans Pelicans Elfrid Payton (22) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Key stat

New Orleans’ top-six scorers -- averaging a combined 110.5 points -- were out with injuries, forcing it to use all three of its two-way players. Forward Brandon Ingram sat out his first game with a bilateral ankle sprain.

Up next

The Pelicans host Golden State on Friday, and the Cavaliers continue their three-game homestand Sunday against Toronto.

