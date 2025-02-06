SportsBasketball

Garland's deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Cavs 118-115 win over Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) drives the ball...

Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) drives the ball up court after stealing it from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Darius Garland hit a 31-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 118-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers, playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell who missed the game with a shoulder contusion, overcame nine points from Detroit's Cade Cunningham in 11 seconds.

Cunningham made it 112-109 with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, but Garland hit a free throw to make it a two-possession game.

Cunningham made three free throws to pull Detroit within one with 7.3 seconds to go. The Pistons fouled Garland, who made 115-112. Cleveland fouled Cunningham on a 3-point attempt, and he hit all three, tying the game with five seconds left. Garland rushed down the court and hit the winning shot from just inside the center-court logo.

Evan Mobley had 30 points for Cleveland and Garland added 25. Cunningham had 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Mitchell has missed two other games this season — a 14-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 17 and a six-point victory against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 9. He had 31 points on Tuesday night in a 112-105 loss to Boston.

Pistons: Paul Reed was called for a flagrant foul with 10:02 for not allowing Mobley a safe landing place on a 3-point attempt. Mobley hit two of the three free throws and Craig Porter made it a five-point possession and 10-point lead with a 3-pointer.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot against...

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Key moment

Cleveland outshot Detroit 43.8% to 34.6% in the third quarter, but the Pistons forced seven turnovers and grabbed six offensive rebounds to outscore the Cavaliers 27-21 in the period.

Key stat

Mobley hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and turned it into 20 first-half points. He was 7 of 10 from the floor.

Up next

The Cavaliers visit Washington on Friday night. The Pistons stay home for a Friday night visit from Philadelphia.

