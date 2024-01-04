Guard Ricky Rubio says his NBA career is over. He stepped away from Cavs to work on mental health

CLEVELAND — Veteran guard Ricky Rubio, who stepped away from his playing career — and the Cleveland Cavaliers — this season to concentrate on his mental health, said Thursday his NBA career is over.

The 33-year-old Rubio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's “doing much better and getting better every day” but that his NBA career “has come to an end.”

The Cavs have been in talks to buy out Rubio's $6.1 million contract for this season. The Spanish native has spent the past two seasons recovering from a torn knee ligament, and was limited to just 33 games last season.

He didn't report to training camp this season, and Rubio posted on social media that “July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life.”

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations," Rubio wrote. "Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health.”

Rubio had a major impact in his first season with Cleveland as his veteran presence helped many of the team's young players, and he was able to reunite with good friend and former teammate Kevin Love, himself a mental health advocate.

Rubio has been on the international basketball stage sine he was a teenager. He was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009 and spent seven seasons with the team before going to Utah.

Rubio thanked all his teams, especially Cleveland and Koby Altman, the team's president of basketball operations, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"My last home,” Rubio said. “I know the way things ended have been tough. I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but you have an amazing organization, with Koby and JB, who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person.”