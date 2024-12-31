SportsBasketball

Cleveland extends winning streak to 7 games with 113-95 win over Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder, right, moves the ball...

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder, right, moves the ball while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Kavin Mistry

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 113-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Dean Wade had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Moses Moody led the Warriors with 19 points. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points with 10 rebounds, and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder had 12 points, and Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each added 11 for the Warriors.

Takeaways

Cleveland: The Cavaliers are halfway through a brutal four-game West Coast road trip, and so far, so good for the team with the best record. Cleveland, which was coming off a 149-135 win against Denver on Friday, now looks ahead to road games against the Lakers on Tuesday and Dallas on Friday.

Golden State: After going 12-3 to start the season, Golden State is in a freefall after losing four of its last five games and 13 of 17.

Key moment

Garland picked off an errant Wiggins pass and scored on a layup to extend Cleveland’s lead to 44-36 with just under two minutes in the first half. That sequence set the tone for decisive 20-5 run that put the game out of reach late in the third quarter.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, moves the ball...

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, moves the ball while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Kavin Mistry

Key stat

The Warriors shot 33.3% from the field and were 9 for 38 (23.7%) from beyond the arc. Cleveland shot 45.8% from the field and 18 for 47 (38.3%) from the 3-point line.

Up Next

Cleveland plays at Los Angeles Tuesday night, and Golden State hosts Philadelphia on Thursday night.

More NBA news

Fox has 33 points, Kings beat Mavericks 110-100 as Christie wins first after becoming interim coach1m read
Kings' interim coach Doug Christie gets 1st win after taking over for Mike Brown3m read
Embiid has 37 as 76ers handle Trail Blazes 125-103
Cleveland extends winning streak to 7 games with 113-95 win over Golden State1m read
Westbrook has 'perfect' triple-double, 0 turnovers in Nuggets' 132-121 win over Jazz1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME