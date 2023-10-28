SportsBasketball

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime