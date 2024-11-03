Tatum scores 29 points, Celtics beat Hornets 113-103 to sweep back-to-back in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Payton Pritchard had 22 points on six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 for the second straight night at the Spectrum Center on Saturday.

Derrick White added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who beat the Hornets 124-109 on Friday night. Boston improved to 6-1.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball eclipsed the 30-point barrier for the fourth time this season, finishing with 36 points on 15-of-26 shooting before fouling out for the second straight game. Brandon Miller had 16 points in his return from a strained glute,

Tatum was just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, but converted 14 of 17 free throws.

There were no incidents on the court Saturday night after Boston player Grant Williams was assessed a flagrant-two foul and ejected after plowing over Tatum at midcourt.

Takeaways

Celtics: No Jaylen Brown, no problem for the deep Celtics. Brown sat out with a hip flexor strain, but Boston didn't miss a beat, bolting to a 19-point lead in the second quarter. White stepped up his scoring and Jrue Holiday made big play after big play.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball has to find a way to stay out of foul trouble. Ball picked up two quick fouls and had to be replaced and watch as the Celtics built a 21-9 first quarter lead. He's far too valuable to the Hornets to be sitting on the bench.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller goes up for a slam dunk over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Matt Kelley

Key moment

After the Hornets came out on fire in the third quarter, Jrue Holiday hit a 3 to end the rally and Boston quickly pushed the lead back to double digits.

Key stat

The Celtics outrebound the Hornets 44-34 with Charlotte playing without its top two centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards.

Up next

The Celtics head down Interstate-85 to face Atlanta at Monday night. The Hornets are at Minnesota on Monday night.