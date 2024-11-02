SportsBasketball

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown out vs. Hornets, listed as day-to-day with left hip flexor strain

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, right, reacts after scoring during the...

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, right, reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Boston Celtics will be without guard Jaylen Brown for Saturday night’s rematch with the Charlotte Hornets.

Brown has been ruled out with a left hip flexor strain and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called him “day to day” moving forward.

Mazzulla said it is an injury that has been bothering Brown recently and something that “he has been playing through.” He finally decided to give him the night off to allow him to rest and heal.

Brown had 25 points in Boston's 124-109 win over the Hornets on Friday night, the first of two games in two nights at Charlotte's Spectrum Center.

Hornets center Nick Richards will also miss the game with a shoulder injury, leaving Charlotte without its top two centers. Mark Williams, the team's regular starter, has not played this season.

