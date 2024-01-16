Tatum has 19 points, 14 rebound, Celtics win 106-96 for 8th straight over Raptors

TORONTO — Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won their eighth straight meeting with Toronto, beating the Raptors 105-96 on Monday night.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and Al Horford had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics completed a four-game season sweep of their Atlantic Division rivals.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Immanuel Quickley had 21 in the Raptors' fourth straight loss. Pascal Siakam scored 17 points and Scottie Barnes had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Boston forward Jaylen Brown sat out because of a hyperextended right knee. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown is dealing with soreness but that the injury is not considered serious.

The Raptors were without guard Gary Trent Jr., who sat out because of flu-like symptoms. Toronto’s Jontay Porter made his first career start in place of injured center Jakob Poeltl, who missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

Toronto shot 4 for 32 from 3-point range, its worst mark of the season. The Raptors went 4 for 29 from long range in home loss to Portland on Oct. 30.

White made 5 of 11 from distance, giving him more made 3-pointers than Toronto’s entire team.

Boston shot 10 for 18 from long range in the first half and led 61-55 at the intermission.

Tatum had nine points and six rebounds in the third quarter as the Celtics took an 84-75 lead to the fourth.

The Raptors led 73-66 with 6:18 left in the third but shot 1 for 10 the rest of the quarter as Boston used an 18-2 run to regain the lead.

Barnes scored to make it a four-point game, 100-96, with two minutes remaining in the fourth but White answered with his fifth 3-pointer.

Toronto returned home after losing the final three games of a six-game Western Conference road trip. The Raptors hadn’t played at home since beating Cleveland on Jan. 1.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Miami on Wednesday night.