Celtics' Rondo suspended for Game 2 against Hawks

Rajon Rondo lost his cool in the final minute of Game 1, and that means he won't be on the court for Tuesday's Game 2. The NBA announced that the Boston Celtics' star point guard has been suspended one game without pay in the opening-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Rondo will sit out the game in Atlanta after sticking out his chest to bump referee Marc Davis while disputing a foul call with 41 seconds left in Boston's Game 1 loss.

The NBA's assist leader scored 20 points and dished out 11 assists before he was tossed, leaving Boston with a huge hole in its lineup. Second-year player Avery Bradley likely will take over at the point.

Bobcats, Silas part ways

The Charlotte Bobcats have decided not to renew coach Paul Silas' contract after the team finished 7-59 this season for the worst winning percentage in league history (.106). Silas, 68, said he was not surprised by the decision. "I'm OK with that," he said. "I have had a very successful career coaching and playing and it's time to move on." Silas said he was promised a job in the organization by team owner Michael Jordan and said he's retiring from coaching.

Clippers lose Butler

Los Angeles Clippers forward Caron Butler is likely out for the rest of the playoffs after breaking his left hand in Game 1 against Memphis. The team said that Butler is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. -- AP