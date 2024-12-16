Jayson Tatum has 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics' 112-98 victory over the Wizards

WASHINGTON — Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 112-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Tatum had missed two of Boston's previous four games with a knee issue. He helped the Celtics win their seventh straight over the Wizards and third in Washington this season.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Derrick White also had 15 points.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 21 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 19. The Wizards have lost three in a row and 16 of 17.

Takeaways

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis scored 11 points in 11 minutes before he was forced out with right heel pain. The 29-year-old forward was making his seventh appearance of the season, all of those coming since Nov. 25.

Wizards: Justin Champagnie had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Bub Carrington added 11 points and 10 rebound.

Key moment

Tatum hit three baskets during a 15-0 run that spanned across the first and second quarters, including a pull-up 3 with four seconds left in the first to stretch Boston’s lead to 11 points. White’s 3-pointer early in the second completed the run, making it 39-23.

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Key stat

The Celtics had a 16-1 free-throw advantage in the first half and finished at 24-8.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. Boston hosts Chicago, and Washington hosts Charlotte.