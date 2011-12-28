Charles Jenkins brings Hofstra memories with him to NBA

OAKLAND -- He is a full continent away, playing on a completely new level, learning an entirely new position with a whole new lifestyle. Still, some things never change for Charles Jenkins. He still is learning, as he did all through a record-setting college career, and he still wears No. 22, the number that hangs in the rafters at Hofstra in his honor.

That is to say, his heart still is in the same place. Jenkins, a rookie reserve point guard for the Golden State Warriors, still thinks of his late brother Kareem Albritton, whose death at the age of 22 has inspired Jenkins ever since. The player cried a little on that Saturday afternoon earlier this year when Hofstra retired his number because it was the last time he could bring his brother on that court with him.

That is something that never will change. "Most definitely, every game, every time I set foot on the floor, I make sure he's there with me," Jenkins said before his team played the Knicks Wednesday night.

For that matter, Hofstra is there with him, too. Jenkins carries the improvement and discipline that made him the Pride's all-time leading scorer and helped him become a second-round NBA draft pick. He also brings the work ethic that converted him from a lightly recruited high school player into a nationally recognized college star.

Jenkins said last year that he came by education naturally -- his father always made sure Charles' homework was done before the young man could do anything else. He kept learning on campus in Hempstead and he is learning plenty now. He is learning to be patient because he might not play a whole lot, even on nights like Wednesday night when starter Stephen Curry was out with an injury.

He is learning the pro game. He is learning to be a point guard rather than a big scorer. "It's a lot easier just because I have so many guys who can create. My job is just to get them in position to where they do what they do best. With a guy like Monta [Ellis], you just get him the ball in the open court and watch him perform."

He is learning from new coach Mark Jackson. "It's been great. He has been criticizing my game for the better. You can't ask for anything more than that. He's helping me out," Jenkins said. "I have to be more vocal. He always tells me to run the show, get guys where they need to be and let my voice be heard."

The Warriors like the fact that he is solidly built, unlike the rest of their slender guard group. "He's a very tough kid, a hard-nosed kid," Jackson said. "He's not afraid to ask questions and he's dedicated to getting better."

As long as he is around, he won't forget where he came from. He keeps in touch with Hofstra coach Mo Cassara and former teammates Nathaniel Lester and Mike Moore. "The best part is the time difference," said Jenkins, who still is a big Internet buff. "When it's 4 o'clock here, I can pay $5 and watch their games."