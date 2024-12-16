SportsBasketball

Hornets hope to get all 5 starters back on the floor for 1st time this season vs. 76ers

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after making a three...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to have all five starters on the floor together for the first time this season on Monday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers, who’ll be without Joel Embiid.

LaMelo Ball, who hasn't played since suffering a strained calf on Nov. 27 against the Miami Heat, is listed as questionable after participating in shootaround.

“I feel alright,” Ball said Monday. “I'll probably do shootaround (before the game) and see how that goes.”

The Hornets entered training camp with plans on starting Ball alongside Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Josh Green and Mark Williams. However, Williams began the season injured and Miller and Bridges also missed time due to injuries. When Ball went down it left the Hornets thin, and they went 1-6 in his absence.

Ball had been playing at an All-Star level before the injury, averaging 31.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The Hornets (7-18) will need all hands on deck if they hope to get back in the playoff hunt. They are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball said he's been working on his shot and studying different coverages he's faced when he was in the lineup and trying to learn how to attack them.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, right, talks to guard...

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, right, talks to guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

“It's always great getting guys back,” Ball said. “I'm excited to play for real.”

When asked of his expectations of having the group back together, Ball said, “It's been a minute, so we'll see.”

Ball should benefit immensely from having Williams back on the floor, given that it will create more pick-and-roll opportunities.

“He's 7-foot-2 and he can move, all of that type of stuff,” Ball said. “So that is great having Mark back."

Embiid is out with a right sinus fracture and will be evaluated in a week. The 76ers will also be without standout rookie Jared McCain, who has a torn meniscus that required surgery.

