Miles Bridges returns to Hornets' lineup for game against Bulls

CHICAGO — The struggling Charlotte Hornets got a boost in their front court on Friday, with forward Miles Bridges returning to the lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night after missing 10 games because of a bruised right knee.

The 6-foot-7 Bridges had not played since a loss at Brooklyn on Nov. 19. He was averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds. Rookie forward Tidjane Salaun was also available after missing the previous two games because of a sprained left ankle.

The Hornets had lost 12 of 15. They dropped eight in a row before winning at Indianapolis on Sunday. But having Bridges and Salaun — the sixth overall draft pick — back gives them more options up front.

“More depth, more versatility,” coach Charles Lee said. “There haven’t been any excuses made, and there’s just been an overall competitiveness. But the one thing that we gain from those two guys is more competitiveness. But offensively, I think they help us create different types of shots, some better shot opportunities because of their ability to get a piece of the paint.”