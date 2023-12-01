SportsBasketball

Bulls stars LaVine, DeRozan miss game against Bucks because of injuries

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) scores past Toronto Raptors' Gary...

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) scores past Toronto Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball In-Season Tournament game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan missed the Bulls' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday because of injuries.

LaVine was ruled out because of a sore right foot. DeRozan, who was a game-time decision, sat out with a sprained left ankle, leaving the Bulls without their two best players.

LaVine, averaging 21 points, exited Chicago's blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday. Coach Billy Donovan wasn't sure how much time the two-time All-Star will miss.

“I know he's going to be out tonight, but that's really kind of all I have at this point in time,” he said. “It's just something that I think flared up for him in the Boston game and is still dealing with the soreness.”

Guard Alex Caruso was available after being listed as questionable with a strained left toe.

Chicago was 5-14 with five straight losses heading into the game.

