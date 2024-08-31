SportsBasketball

LA Clippers and Ivica Zubac agree to $58.6 million, 3-year contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac plays during an NBA basketball...

Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac plays during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Ivica Zubac and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a $58.6 million, three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-28 season, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel said Saturday.

Zubac averaged a career-high 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds last season, when the 27-year-old center shot 65% from the field during the regular season. He averaged 16.2 points in the Clippers’ loss to Dallas over six games of the Western Conference playoffs.

He had one year and $11.7 million remaining on his current deal. Zubac, who was traded from the Lakers in February 2019, is the longest-tenured Clipper as the team prepares to play its first season in its new arena in Inglewood.

