Harden passes Allen for No. 2 spot on NBA's 3-point list, Clippers beat Jazz 116-105

LOS ANGELES — James Harden moved into second place on the NBA's career 3-point list and had 20 points and 11 assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 116-105 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Harden moved past Ray Allen with No. 2,874 with 6:08 left in the first quarter as Los Angeles jumped out to a 35-25 lead. The only player ahead of Harden — who was 2 of 8 from 3-point range — is Golden State’s Stephen Curry at 3,782.

The Clippers led 66-45 at halftime and weathered a late run when the Jazz pulled within seven points with 3:18 remaining.

Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Norman Powell added 18 points. The Clippers led by 23 points in the first half to win their fourth consecutive game in the new Intuit Dome.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points for Utah, and Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and 10 rebounds. They are 0-2 on a four-game trip.

Mo Bamba made his Clippers debut after opening the season with a left knee soreness. He had nine points with eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah to 2-5 on the road this season.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, shoots as Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Clippers: After losing their first four games in the Intuit Dome, the Clippers have a four-game winning streak in their new building.

Key moment

Harden’s first-quarter 3-pointer that moved him past Allen came during a 10-3 run that gave the Clippers a 22-13 lead.

Key stat

Harden needed 1,086 games and 8,189 3-point attempts to move past Allen, who needed 1,300 games and 7,429 attempts to set his mark of 2,973.

Up next

The Jazz are at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Clippers host Golden State on Monday night.