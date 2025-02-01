Clippers are trading Tucker and Bamba to the Jazz for Eubanks and Mills, AP source says

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade P.J. Tucker and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

There is a future second-round draft pick involved in the deal as well, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet received NBA approval.

ESPN first reported the agreement. The trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.

The move would get the Clippers under the luxury tax threshold and provide potential flexibility for other additions this season. Bamba appeared in 28 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Tucker has not played for the Clippers this season. He and the team agreed in October that he would not be around the club, which has been trying to trade the 39-year-old for some time.

Tucker joined the Clippers last season after being part of the deal that also landed James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. He's in the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract and could be a buyout candidate.

Eubanks, who turned 28 on Saturday, averaged 5.8 points for the Jazz this season. Mills — an NBA veteran who was part of San Antonio's 2014 championship team — averaged 4.4 points in 17 appearances with Utah.