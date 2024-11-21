Clippers leading scorer Norman Powell to miss 2 games with hamstring injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Clippers leading scorer Norman Powell was out of Wednesday night's lineup against the Orlando Magic with a hamstring injury.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Powell would also miss Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Powell got hurt during the first half of Monday's win against the Golden State Warriors and played a season-low 26 minutes after returning in the second half.

He's averaging a career-best and team-leading 23.3 points. From Oct. 26 to Nov. 11, Powell scored 20 points in a career-high 10 straight games, averaging 26.9 points during that span.

Powell has starred for the Clippers as superstar Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season because of ongoing issues with his knee.