Haliburton's 16th double-double leads Pacers past Clippers 129-111

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 12 assists for his 16th double-double of the season, Aaron Nesmith scored a season-high 19, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.

Haliburton scored 17 points in the third quarter, when the Pacers (32-23) took a 101-83 lead. The All-Star point guard shot 9 of 14 overall with four 3-pointers.

The Pacers, who are an NBA-best 16-5 in 2025, had seven players score in double digits. Indiana center Myles Turner returned from a three-game injury absence with 17 first-half points.

The short-handed Clippers (31-25) were without leading scorer Norman Powell (left knee soreness) and No. 3 scorer Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness). Powell averages 24.2 points per game, and Leonard 16.9.

That meant veteran All-Star guard James Harden looked to take more shots — he went 9 of 17 with six 3s to finish with 31 points and 11 assists. Ivica Zubac added 22 points.

Takeaways

Clippers: Leonard has played in just 16 games this season, but Powell's absence proved problematic. The lack of scoring options became increasingly evident as Los Angeles steadily fell behind.

Pacers: It's an ideal time to make a run, with two more home games this week and Indiana riding a three-game winning streak. And it helps to have Turner back after he missed three games with a cervical strain.

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots between LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) and guard James Harden (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Key moment

Haliburton buried 3-pointers on three consecutive third-quarter possessions as the Pacers opened a 90-69 lead.

Key stat

Indiana made 13 of 20 shots to outscore Los Angeles 35-28 in the third quarter. The Pacers finished 46-of-84 shooting (54.8%).

Up next

The Clippers visit Detroit on Monday. The Pacers host Denver on Monday.