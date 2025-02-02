SportsBasketball

RJ Barrett scores 20 points as Raptors beat Clippers 115-108 for 8th win in 10 games

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) moves to the basket...

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) moves to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, defends during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — RJ Barrett scored 20 points, Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-108 on Sunday for their eighth win in the past 10 games.

Gradey Dick scored 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 15 as the Raptors snapped a five-game losing streak against the Clippers.

Ochai Agbaji had 12 points, Immanuel Quickley scored 11 and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 10 as seven Toronto players reached double digits.

James Harden had 25 points and Ivica Zubac scored 18 for the Clippers, who lost for the first time in three games.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points for Los Angeles while Kawhi Leonard scored 14.

Harden shot 7 for 20 and made 2 of 9 from 3-point range. He went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.

Before tipoff, some fans booed during the playing of the American national anthem. Similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Canada.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, tries to get...

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, tries to get around Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, top, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Takeaways

Clippers: Harden shot 1 for 7 in the third and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. The Clippers combined to shoot 7 for 25 in the quarter, going 2 for 10 from long range.

Raptors: Toronto won for the second time in 11 games this season with Quickley in the lineup. The guard returned Friday after missing eight games because of an injured left hip.

Key moment

Poeltl’s dunk with 6:48 remaining in the third kicked off a 12-2 spurt for the Raptors, leading to a Clippers timeout. Toronto closed the quarter by outscoring Los Angeles 24-10, taking a 92-77 edge to the fourth.

Key stat

The Raptors shot 8 for 9 on fast-break opportunities in the third, outscoring the Clippers 17-2.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball...

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday night, when the Raptors host the New York Knicks and the Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers.

