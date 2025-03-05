SportsBasketball

Durant scores 34, Suns rally from 23-point deficit in 2nd half to beat the Clippers 119-117

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shields the ball from LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Devin Booker added 17 and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 23-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 on Tuesday night.

The Suns trailed by 19 entering the fourth but came all the way back thanks to big buckets from Durant and backup guard Collin Gillespie. Phoenix had a 43-22 advantage in the fourth, reviving its playoff hopes.

Gillespie scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, to give the Suns a much-needed spark in the second half. Nick Richards added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

The Clippers lost despite Ivica Zubac's 35 points — a career high. He added 10 rebounds and shot 15 of 19 from the field. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both scored 21.

Harden made a 3-pointer with 4:12 left in the third quarter to give the Clippers an 89-66 lead. But then Booker answered with a 3 and the Suns slowly clawed their way back.

Phoenix won all four games against the Clippers this season.

Takeaways

Clippers: Zubac was amazing but it's a tough loss for the Clippers, who lost ground in the Western Conference playoff race.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives past LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Suns: Could this be the moment that turns the season around for the Suns? It's been a frustrating year in the desert but Tuesday's comeback gives hope that the team can climb back into the playoff picture. Gillespie might have earned himself a spot in the rotation after a stellar performance.

Key moment

Gillespie — who has spent a big chunk of this season in the G League — hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left to give the Suns a 119-114 lead.

Key stat

Durant and Gillespie combined for 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Clippers host the Pistons on Wednesday; Suns at Nuggets on Friday.

