Jazz guard Collin Sexton leaves game against the Pacers with a sprained ankle

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) handles the ball in...

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jan. 25, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah guard Collin Sexton sprained his left ankle as he drove hard to the basket with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Sexton, who is Utah’s second leading scorer averaging 18.7 points per game, couldn’t run after that. He collapsed on the court before reaching the bench when the Jazz called timeout to get him out of the game.

Before the quarter was over, the Jazz announced Sexton was out for the game and that he will be evaluated Tuesday.

Sexton is one of the most reliably healthy Utah players. He has missed just two games this season, both for rest, in a rebuilding season where every other Jazz regular has missed multiple games with injuries.

