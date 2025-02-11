SportsBasketball

Xavier Cooks suspended for potential doping violation ahead of Sydney Kings' NBL post-season

By The Associated Press

SYDNEY — Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks has been suspended for a possible doping violation ahead of the post-season in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Basketball Australia announced Tuesday that Cooks, a former NBL MVP who played 10 games for the Washington Wizards before being waived by the NBA team in 2023, was suspended immediately following notification of an adverse analytical finding under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy.

The announcement was made two days before the Kings take on Adelaide.

Cooks, 29, played in Japan's B League before rejoining the Kings this season, where he has averaged 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Basketball Australia said there'd be no further comment from Cooks, the NBL or the Kings.

More NBA news

Luka Doncic makes his Lakers debut and quickly connects with LeBron James in a 132-113 win over Utah4m read
Doncic a winner in Lakers debut, 132-113 over Jazz1m read
Xavier Cooks suspended for potential doping violation ahead of Sydney Kings' NBL post-season
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 and Thunder make franchise-record 27 3s in 137-101 rout of Pelicans1m read
DeRozan scores 42 points, including OT winner, as Kings edge depleted Mavericks 129-1281m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME