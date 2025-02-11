Xavier Cooks suspended for potential doping violation ahead of Sydney Kings' NBL post-season

SYDNEY — Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks has been suspended for a possible doping violation ahead of the post-season in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Basketball Australia announced Tuesday that Cooks, a former NBL MVP who played 10 games for the Washington Wizards before being waived by the NBA team in 2023, was suspended immediately following notification of an adverse analytical finding under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy.

The announcement was made two days before the Kings take on Adelaide.

Cooks, 29, played in Japan's B League before rejoining the Kings this season, where he has averaged 15.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Basketball Australia said there'd be no further comment from Cooks, the NBL or the Kings.