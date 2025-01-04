SportsBasketball

Kyrie Irving sits out the Mavericks' game against the NBA-leading Cavaliers because of illness

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) is defended by Houston Rockets'...

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving (11) is defended by Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game Friday night against NBA-leading Cleveland because of illness, joining fellow All-Star guard Luka Doncic on the sideline.

Doncic strained his left calf in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated late this month.

Following that game, the Mavericks have lost three of four games — all on the road.

__

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

More NBA news

Magic's Jalen Suggs leaves game against Raptors in wheelchair because of back spasms
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 games and will seek to trade him4m read
Kyrie Irving sits out the Mavericks' game against the NBA-leading Cavaliers because of illness
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. out 4-8 weeks after fracturing bone in hand
LeBron James applauds younger son Bryce's hoops commitment to the University of Arizona1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME