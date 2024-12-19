SportsBasketball

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ruled out of Mavericks game against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic gestures during the second half...

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be without top scorers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after they were ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of injuries.

Doncic suffered a left heel contusion in Dallas’ 143-133 win at Golden State on Sunday night when he had his 80th career triple-double (45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds), which is seventh all-time and fourth among active players.

Irving is out with right shoulder soreness.

The Mavericks are 5-1 this season without Doncic and 1-1 without Irving, but Thursday night will be the first time both have been ruled out. The Mavs have won 12 of their last 14 games following their only losing streak of the season (four games).

Doncic, last season’s NBA scoring champion at 33.9 points per game, is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season. Irving is averaging 23.9 points per game.

More NBA news

Damian Lillard ruled out of Bucks' game Friday at Cleveland because of strained calf
Luka Doncic starting foundation, already studying how if children are taught basketball properly2m read
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ruled out of Mavericks game against Clippers
Scandals, some changes in public perception highlighted the year for sports betting4m read
Max Muhleman, who revolutionized seat licensing and helped bring pro sports to Charlotte, dies at 882m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME