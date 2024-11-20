SportsBasketball

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas Mavericks' lineup after missing 1 game with a knee contusion

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up the...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Dallas star guard Luka Doncic returned to the lineup on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the Mavericks’ previous game because of a right knee contusion.

The Mavericks go in on a two-game winning streak following a four-game losing streak. Their most recent win came at Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Sunday night, 121-119, the first game that Doncic has missed this season.

In his previous outing last Saturday, Doncic played a season-low 28 minutes in a 110-93 home win over San Antonio and scored 16 points — one more than his season low. He sat out the final eight minutes with the Mavericks comfortably ahead.

Doncic won last season’s NBA scoring title, averaging 33.9 points per game, to go with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He’s averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, when asked before Tuesday’s game about Doncic’s lower averages, said, “He has shown that he’s human. (Averages of) 28, eight and eight – you sign up for that all day long.”

