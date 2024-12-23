Luka Doncic returns to Dallas Mavericks' lineup after missing two games with left heel contusion

SportsBasketball

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who did not play, watches play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Luka Doncic is returning to the Dallas lineup Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the Mavericks’ two previous games with a left heel contusion.

Doncic won last season’s scoring title with a career-best 33.9 points per game and is fifth in the NBA this season averaging 28.9, and seventh in assists, averaging 8.2. He had triple-doubles in three of his last four games, including his most recent appearance last Sunday with 45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a 143-133 win at Golden State.

The defending Western Conference champions are 18-10, fourth in the West, and have won 13 of their last 16 games following their only losing streak of the season, a four-game skid from Nov. 8-14.

