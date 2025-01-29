Bucks' Lillard greeted warmly by former team

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard got a warm welcome when the Milwaukee Bucks visited the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lillard, who spent 11 seasons in Portland and was beloved by fans and the community, was greeted with rousing applause when his name was announced before the game at the Moda Center.

He was traded to Milwaukee ahead of the 2023-24 season. Tuesday's game was his second trip with the Bucks to Portland — the first was last January, a game that the upstart Blazers won 119-116.

Lillard still has a home and family in Portland and earlier on Tuesday dropped his son off at school, which he shared in shared via an Instagram story. His son wore a Bucks jersey.

“It's always fun to face Damian especially here at home. It's always going to be be a big deal, as long as he's playing,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said before the game. “I'm sure he feels the same way. ... What he means to the city, and will always mean to the city, will never change.”

Lillard averaged 32.2 points in his last season with Portland, becoming just the seventh NBA player to score more than 70 points in a game when he finished with 71 in a game against against the Houston Rockets. But Portland won only four playoff series in Lillard’s tenure, getting to the Western Conference Finals just once.

An eight-time All-Star, Lillard is averaging 25.5 points and 7.3 assists this season with the Bucks. The two teams met earlier this month in Milwaukee, with the Blazers winning 105-102.