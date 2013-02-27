David Lee suspended for Warriors' game vs. Knicks after altercation; Roy Hibbert also suspended

Pacers center Roy Hibbert and Warriors forward David Lee have each been suspended a game without pay for starting an altercation during their game that drifted into the stands.

Three other players were fined for the incident in the fourth quarter of Indiana's 108-97 home win Tuesday. Hibbert was ejected after the skirmish, which began when he and Lee exchanged shoves under the basket after a missed shot.

The NBA said Wednesday that the Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and the Pacers' Lance Stephenson were fined $35,000 each for escalating the fight.

Lee will miss Golden State's game Wednesday night in New York against his old team, the Knicks. Hibbert will sit out Thursday at home against the Clippers.