De'Aaron Fox hits 3 at buzzer, Kings beat Bulls 117-114

CHICAGO — De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Sacramento Kings a 117-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.

Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.

Malik Monk had 19 points, going 5 for 8 on 3s as the Kings overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the fourth time in five and improve to 9-2 in their last 11.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 33 points and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 11.6 seconds left to cut the Kings' lead to 114-113. He was fouled by Harrison Barnes and completed a four-point play to tie it.

Zach LaVine added 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Chicago closed it to 113-110 on LaVine’s dunk with 17.8 seconds left. Kessler Edwards hit just one of two free throws after being fouled by DeRozan to give Sacramento a four-point lead with 15.7 to go.

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan shoots over Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

TIP-INS

Kings: F Trey Lyles who served a one-game suspension without pay for an altercation with Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez at the end of the Bucks' 133-124 victory in Sacramento on Monday night. Coach Mike Brown had only a mild reaction to the NBA’s ruling, saying “It is what is” and that the Kings would miss Lyles “steadiness” and “veteran leadership” off the bench. Lopez was fined $25,000. … F Richaun Holmes sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Bulls: G Alex Caruso sat out with a non-COVID illness. Second-year G Ayo Dosunmu replaced him in the starting lineup.

___

Kings: At Brooklyn on Thursday night

Bulls: Host Minnesota on Friday night.