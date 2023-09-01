Defending champion Spain and Serbia lose at the World Cup. Germany and the United States roll

Defending champion Spain and Serbia, two of the favorites to reach the quarterfinals, were upset Friday in second-round play at the Basketball World Cup. They'll need to win games on Sunday to have a chance of making the last eight.

Latvia defeated Spain 74-69, outscoring the defending champions 27-11 in the final quarter.

Italy defeated Serbia 78-76 as Simone Fontecchio scored 30 points and added seven rebounds. Serbia hit only 7 of 31 from 3-point range, and top scorer Bogdan Bogdanovic was only 1 of 13 from distance.

In other results Friday, the United States beat Montenegro 85-73 in a closer-than-expected result that put the Americans on course to reach the quarterfinals. Germany is also on the cusp of a spot in the quarterfinals after beating Georgia 100-73 in a lopsided game.

GROUP I — ITALY 78, SERBIA 76

At Manila, Fontecchio scored 30 points and added seven rebounds, and Marco Spissu had 14 points for Italy (3-1) to put itself in the thick of the race for the quarterfinals.

Italy hit 11 of 21 of its 3-pointers, which proved to be the difference against a poor-shooting Serbia.

Latvia supporters cheer during the Basketball World Cup second round match between Spain and Latvia at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Credit: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

The loss was the first in the tournament for Serbia (3-1). Bogdanovic led the losers with 18 points, but hit only 1 of 13 3-point attempts. As a team, Serbia made 7 of 31 from 3-point range. Ognjen Dobric added 15 points for Serbia.

On Sunday, Italy faces Puerto Rico and Serbia has the Dominican Republic.

GROUP K — GERMANY 100, GEORGIA 73

At Okinawa, Maodo Lo scored 18 points, with 16 from Dennis Schroder and Moritz Wagner adding 14, and Germany (4-0) won its first game in the second round as it aims for the quarterfinals. Germany had balanced scoring with six players in double figures.

Team USA forward Brandon Ingram (7) drives to the basket against Montenegro center Bojan Dubljevic in the second quarter of a Basketball World Cup second round game, Sept. 1, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. Credit: AP/Yong Teck Lim

In a game loaded with NBA talent, San Antonio's Sandro Mamukelashvili led Georgia (2-2) with 19 points and Goga Bitadze chipped in 15. Tornike Shengelia added 12.

Georgia led for much of the first half, but Germany took control in the last minute and led 22-16 after 10 minutes. Germany held the lead 43-41 at the half and pulled away for good in the third quarter.

On Sunday, Germany plays Slovenia and Georgia goes against Australia.

GROUP J — UNITED STATES 85, MONTENEGRO 73

At Manila, Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves had 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro in the second-round opener for both teams. It put the U.S. on the brink of clinching a spot in the quarterfinals. But it was not easy.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Montenegro, which led 39-38 at the half. Kendrick Perry scored 14 for Montenegro (2-2).

The United States faces Lithuania on Sunday and Montenegro plays Greece.

GROUP L — LATVIA 74, SPAIN 69

At Jakarta, Davis Bertans scored 16 and Rodions Kurucs added 13 and Latvia (3-1) handed defending champion Spain (3-1) its first loss of the World Cup. Spain — which had won 11 consecutive World Cup games — crumbled in the final quarter and was outscored 27-11.

Bertans' 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left put Latvia up for good.

Willy Hernangomez led Spain with 14 points and Dario Brizuela and Usman Garuba each had 11.

Spain faces Canada on Sunday and Lativa plays Brazil.