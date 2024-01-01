Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon back at practice after dog bite, hopes to play Monday against Hornets

DENVER — Power forward Aaron Gordon rejoined the Denver Nuggets for practice Sunday, a week after he was bitten by his pet Rottweiler, leaving him with 21 stitches across his right shooting hand and face.

Gordon told The Denver Post he feels he's ready to return to action Monday night when the Nuggets host the Charlotte Hornets.

Coach Michael Malone said Gordon looked good at practice Sunday, “but we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow with the hand.”

Gordon said his 4-year-old dog, which he adopted at six weeks, had been in the care of family members because of the travel demands of the NBA schedule and that he was playing with his dog following the Nuggets' win over the Warriors on Christmas Day when he was bitten.

Gordon said he’d “probably had a little too much eggnog” and was “kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down.”

Most of Gordon's 21 stitches are on his right hand, but he's also scarred near his lip.

“I’ve played with stitches in my hand before, so that’s not new to me,” he said, adding, “I don’t really care about the stitches on my face. We’re not running a pageant here.”

Gordon said he blames himself for the dog bite.

“He’s a good boy. He’s a good dog,” Gordon said. “… Very attached. Very sweet. Very strong. Great dog.”

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.