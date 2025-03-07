NBA fines Kings' DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials after the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Denver Nuggets.
“The refs were terrible,” DeRozan said after the 116-110 loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. “Terrible as (expletive). Simple as that.”
The Nuggets had 30 free throws to 14 for the Kings, including 13-4 in the fourth quarter in which Denver outscored Sacramento 32-17.
