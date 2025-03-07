SportsBasketball

NBA fines Kings' DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Utah Jazz...

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials after the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“The refs were terrible,” DeRozan said after the 116-110 loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. “Terrible as (expletive). Simple as that.”

The Nuggets had 30 free throws to 14 for the Kings, including 13-4 in the fourth quarter in which Denver outscored Sacramento 32-17.

