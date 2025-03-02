Sacramento's Sabonis leaves game against Rockets in first quarter with hamstring injury
HOUSTON — Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets early in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return.
Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. Interim coach Doug Christie took a timeout and Sabonis was lifted from the game and taken to the locker room.
The team announced that he had a hamstring injury and would miss the rest of the game.
Sabonis entered the game averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
