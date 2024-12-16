Luka Doncic has triple-double with season-best 45 points in Mavs' 143-133 win over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Luka Doncic had his 80th career triple-double with a season-high 45 points along with 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Klay Thompson's former Golden State Warriors 143-133 on Sunday night in a second visit to Chase Center in just more than a month.

Thompson hit two late 3-pointers for seven total and finished with 29 points after the Mavericks lost 120-117 in his emotional return Nov. 12.

His former Splash Brother Stephen Curry had 26 points and 10 assists for Golden State in a game added to the schedule once the teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup. The Warriors lost by a point at Houston on Wednesday.

Dallas opened 14 of 19 to go ahead 39-18 before Draymond Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Green had season highs of five 3s and 21 points.

Takeaways

Mavericks: F/C Maxi Kleber sat out his third consecutive game, the first two with an illness and Sunday because of a fractured rib that coach Jason Kidd said may have happened in a game.

Warriors: New acquisition Dennis Schroder is expected to join the team Monday to undergo his physical and then practice ahead of Thursday’s game at Memphis. Coach Steve Kerr considers him a “perfect fit” to start alongside Curry.

Key moment

Lindy Waters III made a steal with eight seconds remaining in the third, Curry found Jonathan Kuminga for a one-handed slam to end the quarter with Golden State trailing 114-107. Andrew Wiggins then hit a 3 to begin the fourth but Golden State couldn't make enough defensive stops.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands as Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson walks past during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Benjamin Fanjoy

Key stat

Doncic shot 16 for 23, making 9 of his first 11 shots with four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points by halftime.

Up next

The Mavericks host the Clippers on Thursday night. while Golden State is at Memphis on Thursday.