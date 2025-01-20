SportsBasketball

Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo out indefinitely with toe injury

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, wins a battle for...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, wins a battle for the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donte DiVincenzo, who recently moved into the Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup, is out indefinitely with a big toe injury, the team announced before Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

DiVincenzo, a 6-foot-4 guard in his seventh season out of Villanova, had missed the last two games with the injury.

“It's indefinite at this stage,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said before the game. “We're still waiting to gather more information, and what the procedure will be.”

DiVincenzo, who came to Minnesota in June as part of the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, was averaging 11 points and 3.7 rebounds, along with 3.6 assists for the season. He moved into the starting lineup on Jan. 6. In the six games before the injury, DiVincenzo averaged 17.5 points, including a season-high 28 points against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15, his last game before the injury.

