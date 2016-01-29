Draymond Green, Klay Thompson key NBA All-Star Game reserves

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were picked Thursday for the Western Conference team, giving the NBA champion Golden State Warriors three All-Stars for the first time in 40 years.

Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins, Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, the Clippers’ Chris Paul and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis were also chosen for the West squad for the Feb. 14 game in Toronto.

The Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan will represent the home team and is joined by fellow East reserves Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Detroit’s Andre Drummond, Miami’s Chris Bosh, Washington’s John Wall, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

The reserves were selected by the coaches in each conference, who had to vote for seven players: two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. They were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

They made Green a first-time selection and picked Thompson for the second year in a row. With MVP Stephen Curry voted a starter by fans, the Warriors have three All-Stars for the first time since Rick Barry, Phil Smith and Jamaal Wilkes in 1976.

Along with Green, who leads the NBA with eight triple-doubles, Drummond and Thomas were selected by coaches for their first All-Star Game.

On the other end, Bosh was chosen for his 11th consecutive All-Star Game, trailing only the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (18), Cleveland’s LeBron James and Miami’s Dwyane Wade (both with 12) are next among active players. Paul is an All-Star for the ninth straight year.

West coaches passed on Damian Lillard, who is in the NBA’s top seven in scoring and assists for a Portland team that is surprisingly in playoff position.

Previously voted as starters by fans in the East were James, Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Indiana’s Paul George and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry. DeRozan joins Lowry to comprise the first starting backcourt to play an All-Star Game in their home city since the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West and Gail Goodrich in 1972.

Any players who have to withdraw because of injury would be replaced by commissioner Adam Silver.

Lue to coach East. Just three games in and Tyronn Lue is already an All-Star coach.

The new Cleveland coach will lead the Eastern Conference at next month’s NBA All-Star Game, clinching the spot following the Cavaliers’ 115-93 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The coaches for the Feb. 14 game in Toronto are determined by the teams with the best record in each conference two weeks before the game.

Lue is 2-1 since replacing David Blatt, who was fired despite the Cavaliers leading the East with a 30-11 record. Their 32-12 mark guarantees they will have the best winning percentage in the conference through Sunday.

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich will lead the West. Golden State has a better record, but Steve Kerr is ineligible after coaching last year.