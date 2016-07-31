Draymond Green Snapchat: Forward apologizes for penis photo

Golden State Warriors and U.S. Olympic team forward Draymond Green has apologized for accidentally posting a photo of his penis to his Snapchat story on Sunday.

Green initially claimed the picture, which appeared on his Shapchat for about 10 minutes before being removed, was a result of a hack.

Hacked..... Can't win right now — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 31, 2016

However, Green eventually admitted that he accidentally posted the photo, according to ESPN.

The incident is another chapter in what has been a tumultuous year for Green. After his Game 5 suspension in the NBA Finals in June, Green was arrested after police saw him slap former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson, who has since been released from the Spartans for an unrelated matter, according to MSU officials. Green reached a plea deal and won’t face jail time.