Georgetown shoots .717 to beat Duke

With President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden munching popcorn in some of the best seats in the house, No. 7 Georgetown shot 71.7 percent in Saturday's 89-77 victory over No. 8 Duke in Washington.

Hoyas guard Chris Wright scored 21 points, shot 8-for-9 and made two defensive plays that helped ignite an 18-3 run that gave the Hoyas the lead for good in the first half. Greg Monroe also finished with 21 points, and Austin Freeman 20 for Georgetown (16-4), which shot 77 percent in the first half.

The .717 shooting percentage for the game tied the third-highest mark in school history.

Nolan Smith scored 19 points, Kyle Singler had 18 before fouling out with 2:10 to play, and Jon Scheyer 17 for the Blue Devils (17-4).

Marquette 70, Connecticut 68: Jimmy Butler hit a driving shot with 2.4 seconds left in Hartford. Butler had 21 points, and Lazar Hayward 20 for the Golden Eagles (13-8, 4-5 Big East) before fouling out with 1:51 left in the game. Jerome Dyson had 18 points for the No. 19 Huskies (13-8, 3-5).

Syracuse 59, DePaul 57: Wes Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 4 Syracuse rallied from 18 down in Rosemont, Ill. The Orange (21-1, 8-1 Big East) scored 16 straight to cut its deficit to two late in the first half, then took the lead with a 16-2 run in the second.

Baylor 80, Texas 77: Freshman guard A.J. Walton, a 47-percent free-throw shooter, made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 17 seconds of overtime as No. 24 Baylor held off No. 6 Texas in Austin. Tweety Carter led the Bears (16-4, 3-3 Big 12) with 27 points. Texas (18-3, 4-2) rallied from 14 points down early in the second half.

West Virginia 77, Louisville 74: Da'Sean Butler scored 27 points, including the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds left, as host No. 9 West Virginia (17-3, 6-2 Big East) rallied from 12 points down midway through the second half. The Cardinals (13-8, 4-4) made only three baskets in the final 10 minutes.

Rutgers 74, Notre Dame 73: Mike Rosario scored 24 points and Hamady Ndiaye blocked two shots by Luke Harangody in the final minute as host Rutgers (10-11, 1-8 Big East) ended a nine-game losing streak. Harangody had 19 points and shot 8-for-26 to lead Notre Dame (15-7, 4-5).

Kentucky 85, Vanderbilt 72: DeMarcus Cousins posted his 12th double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as host No. 1 Kentucky (20-1, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from an upset loss to South Carolina. Jermaine Beal led the No. 21 Commodores (16-4, 5-1) with 19 points.- AP