Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting against Cavaliers with bruised right shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a bruised right shoulder.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season, was not on the official injury report until 5:30 p.m. — two hours before tipoff against the Cavs, who have won five straight.

The seven-time All-Star was also on the injury report Sunday before a game against Sacramento, but Antetokounmpo played and scored 27 points in Milwaukee's 143-142 overtime win.

The 29-year-old had played in 29 game consecutive games, his longest streak since playing 31 straight in the 2020-21 season.

While Antetokounmpo is out, the Bucks are expected to have back forward Jae Crowder, who has been out since Nov. 11 with a torn adductor muscle. Crowder will likely be on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back.

