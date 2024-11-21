Giannis Antetokounmpo launches venture capital fund for investments in sports and entertainment

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking for some assists off the court, aiding with investments in early stage startup companies.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar announced the launch Thursday of Build Your Legacy Ventures, a venture capital fund that will focus on investments in sports, entertainment and technology.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP from Greece, is hoping to help connect entrepreneurs with investors who will be able to grow their businesses.

“This fund is not just about capital; it’s about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies," Antetokounmpo said. “I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed.”

The fund has already invested in Unrivaled, the new women's 3-on-3 basketball league.

Antetokounmpo is also an investor in the Milwaukee Brewers, Nashville SC and LA Golf Club.

Antetokounmpo had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Bucks' 122-106 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.