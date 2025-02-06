Antetokounmpo scratched just before Bucks' game against Hornets because of tightness in left calf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched just before the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night because of tightness in his left calf.
The two-time NBA MVP went through warmups, but went to the locker room and did not come on the court when he was introduced with the other starters.
Bobby Portis started in his place.
More NBA news
Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, AP source says3m read
Wizards trading Valanciunas to the Kings for Cissoko and 2 2nd-round draft picks, AP source says
Antetokounmpo scratched just before Bucks' game against Hornets because of tightness in left calf
Bucks are adding Kyle Kuzma and sending Khris Middleton to the Wizards in a trade, AP source says2m read
Zach LaVine tells Kings fans he's going to be 'right there with them' ahead of his debut1m read