Antetokounmpo scratched just before Bucks' game against Hornets because of tightness in left calf

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Memphis Grizzlies'...

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Memphis Grizzlies' Luke Kennard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched just before the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night because of tightness in his left calf.

The two-time NBA MVP went through warmups, but went to the locker room and did not come on the court when he was introduced with the other starters.

Bobby Portis started in his place.

