SportsBasketball

Bucks' betting odds drop with Giannis still sidelined

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis...

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Heat won 130-117 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The back injury to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat affected the betting markets.

At Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, the Bucks went from a favorite in the minus-450 to minus-500 range to minus-300, according to sportsbook director Chuck Esposito. At minus-300, a bettor would need to wager $300 to win $100.

The Bucks lost Sunday's best-of-seven series opener 130-117.

Antetokounmpo had hoped to return for Game 2 on Wednesday night. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, but then ruled out shortly before game time.

Red Rock had Milwaukee as an 8-point favorite when it appeared Antetokounmpo would play, but the announcement of his absence dropped the number to 6.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Milwaukee as an 8 1/2-point favorite 2 1/2 hours before game time, with the Bucks a minus-300 favorite to win the series. Those numbers after the announcement Antetokounmpo wouldn't play went to 6 1/2 for the game and minus-240 for the series.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime