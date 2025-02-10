SportsBasketball

Warriors' Kuminga likely to remain out for first few games after All-Star break

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, from left, reacts on...

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, from left, reacts on the bench with forward Jonathan Kuminga, and forward Kyle Anderson during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is making progress from his sprained right ankle but won’t be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break.

Kuminga last played in a game on Jan. 4, and the Warriors announced Monday that he has started working out on the court and will be evaluated again in 10 days. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to start participating in team practices after the All-Star break.

The All-Star Game is Sunday in San Francisco.

“I wouldn’t anticipate him playing those first few games right after the break,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Monday night's game at Milwaukee.

Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 26 minutes in 32 games this season. He has made 10 starts.

