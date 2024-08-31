Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery on his broken right foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced Friday.

Jackson injured his foot “after attempting a contested layup” while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Tuesday, the team said. Surgery is scheduled for next Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jackson earned second-team all-rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55.