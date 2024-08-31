SportsBasketball

Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery on his broken right foot

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives while defended...

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives while defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, April 6, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Nikki Boertman

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced Friday.

Jackson injured his foot “after attempting a contested layup” while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Tuesday, the team said. Surgery is scheduled for next Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jackson earned second-team all-rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55.

