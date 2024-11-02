SportsBasketball

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart week-to-week with injuries

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) loses control of the...

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) loses control of the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies starters Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will miss multiple games with injuries, the team said Friday.

Both were hurt in Wednesday night's 119-106 loss to visiting Brooklyn. Bane has a right oblique strain, and Smart sprained his right ankle. The Grizzlies said both are week to week.

Smart was injured in the first quarter and Bane in the third quarter. Neither played in the Grizzlies' 122-99 win over visiting Milwaukee on Thursday.

Smart only played 20 games last season after dealing with a sprained left foot and an injured finger.

Bane is second on the Grizzlies in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Memphis (3-3) plays at Philadelphia on Saturday.

