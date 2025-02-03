Grizzlies' Ja Morant misses 2nd straight game with sore right shoulder
MILWAUKEE — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed a second straight game, sitting out Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks as he deals with a sore right shoulder.
Morant also didn’t play Thursday in the Grizzlies’ 120-119 victory over the Houston Rockets. He has averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 steals and 4.2 rebounds in 28 games this season.
Milwaukee was missing Bobby Portis for a fifth straight game due to personal reasons.
