Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and is considered week to week, Grizzlies say

Injured Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands in the bench...

Injured Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands in the bench area during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and will be considered week to week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday.

Morant was hurt Friday when he crashed into a hard, but legal, screen set by Daniel Theis during the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 132-124 victory in New Orleans. He kept his right arm hanging below his injured shoulder when he later returned to the bench area.

The Grizzlies said Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain and that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Morant was limited to nine games last season before a torn labrum in the same shoulder ended his season.

Morant is averaging 21.2 points in 20 games. He missed eight games earlier this season with a posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.

