Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and is considered week to week, Grizzlies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and will be considered week to week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday.

Morant was hurt Friday when he crashed into a hard, but legal, screen set by Daniel Theis during the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 132-124 victory in New Orleans. He kept his right arm hanging below his injured shoulder when he later returned to the bench area.

The Grizzlies said Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain and that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Morant was limited to nine games last season before a torn labrum in the same shoulder ended his season.

Morant is averaging 21.2 points in 20 games. He missed eight games earlier this season with a posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.