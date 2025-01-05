Andrew Wiggins scores 24 points as undermanned Warriors missing Stephen Curry beat Memphis 121-113

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder added 17 and the undermanned Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 121-113 on Saturday night in the latest testy matchup between the rivals.

Lindy Waters III scored 16 with four 3-pointers off the bench on a night the Warriors missed Stephen Curry along with fellow guards Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23 points and Desmond Bane had 22 points and 10 assists as Memphis wrapped up a five-game road trip.

Physical play is always the norm with these teams and it became heated 36 seconds into the fourth quarter. Draymond Green was issued a flagrant 1 foul against Zach Edey, then Green received his ninth technical of the season at the 10:51 mark.

Grizzlies star rookie Jaylen Wells was held to eight points a night after scoring 30 with eight 3-pointers in a victory over the Kings.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Wells missed all five 3-point tries. .... Ja Morant missed his fourth consecutive game and will be re-evaluated once the team returns home with the hope he soon will begin on-court activities while recovering from a right AC joint strain.

Warriors: Curry rested for the first game of a back-to-back as management of his troublesome knees. Podziemski has right abdominal tightness and missed his third straight game while Payton is still nursing a strained left calf he injured Christmas Day against the Lakers. He was cleared to begin individual work on the court and will be evaluated again next week.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Key moment

Wiggins scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter, including a four-point play, that helped put Golden State ahead 81-71. He had two timely dunks down the stretch.

Key stat

Schroder dished out nine of Golden State's 32 assists.

Up next

The Grizzlies host Dallas on Monday night, while the Warriors continue their six-game homestand when the Kings visit Sunday night.